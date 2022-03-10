Chris Brown reveals texts and voice messages from his sexual assault accuser

Chris Brown is trying his best to clear his name in the $20million lawsuit as he recently revealed alleged text and voice messages from his sexual assault accuser.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 32-year-old singer shared a several messages from the same woman who claimed that Brown drugged and raped her aboard a yacht in 2020.

The Look At ME Now singer went public with messages to prove that he has the alleged victim’s consent, therefore he didn’t commit a crime.

Brown also shared that his team is ‘taking legal action on this situation.’

During their conversation with Page Six, the woman’s former attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck said “(They) remain 100% committed to representing victims of sexual abuse or assault.”

The lawyers further shared that the latest information received from the Miami Beach Police Department “precludes us from representing Jane Doe in the Chris Brown matter.”

“We appreciate and are grateful for the Miami Beach PD’s good work,” the lawyers told the outlet.