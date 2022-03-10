‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reacts after mistaken as bank robber

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reacts after being mistaken as bank robber

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has opened up on his arrest by police in January when he was mistaken as a bank robber.

During his conversation with Variety, the 35-year-old filmmaker reflected on the incident when he went to withdraw $12,000 from his bank in Atlanta.

Since the amount exceeded $10,000, a superior was notified as the teller thought Coogler was attempting to rob the bank.

This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on," he told the magazine.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," Bank of America shared its statement with CNN.

Coogler and two of colleagues who were waiting outside the bank were arrested by the police.

However, he was released shortly after his identity was verified by the police.