Kim Kardashian ‘completely over’ Kanye West’s drama, wants it to stop

Kim Kardashian is reportedly done with her estranged husband Kanye West’s recent antics which include attacking her over Instagram as well as releasing an oddly threatening video about her new beau Pete Davidson.

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told People magazine, “She thinks it's way too violent and is upset.”

“She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop,” the insider shared.

They went on to add: “She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it's inappropriate and wrong.”

As for Davidson’s reaction, a source told People magazine: “Pete is being as calm and cool as possible, but it's not a comfortable thing… It is not his scene. He's a very cool and chill guy.”

The comments come almost a week after West released the music video for his song Eazy in which he kidnaps and buries a claymation version of Davidson.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and was declared legally single a year later on March 2. She has been linked to Davidson since November 2021.