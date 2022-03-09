Royal fans spot worrying sign in Camilla's new speech

Eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed Camilla's shaky hand that left them worried about the health of the future Queen Consort.



The Duchess of Cornwall hosted a reception at Clarence House to mark International Women's Day but royal fans were left concerned for Camilla's health.



Footage shared on social media from the event showed the Duchess was shaking as she delivered her speech, prompting widespread theories over the cause of the tremor.



One said: “Nervous tremor. Happens”, a sentiment agreed by another royal fan who said: "[It's] because she’s not a professional public speaker."

The Duchess of Cornwall's message of the day was shared on 0Royal Family's official social media handle: "There remain vast strides to be made – on the current trajectory, we will need more than 135 years to close the gender gap worldwide – but let us take a moment to thank the women and men who have, for decades, fought hard for justice and equality."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosted a reception at Clarence House in her role as President of the Women of the World Festival.