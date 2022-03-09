Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones copying Kim Kardashian to attract praise

Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones has allegedly copied her beau Kanye West's ex-wife in her new amazing snaps.
Chaney Jones is enjoying new fame after relationship with Kanye West and her incredible similarity to the rapper's ex wife Kim Kardashian.
Fans are speculating that the 44-year-old Chaney is getting ready to take Kim's place after the influence shared her incredible snaps in a skimpy black bikini , which are near identical to social media photos shared by the reality star last year.
There are also rumours and speculations that Kanye West - who has posted another bizarre poem 'DEAD' - is making all efforts to prepare his new lover to take Kim Kardashian's place amid divorce from the star.
Travis Scott pledges over $5 million in community outreach efforts after the Astrowrold tragedy
Will Smith's 23-year-old son Jaden Smith, who's Justin's longtime pal, was also in attendance with slew of stars
Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a tour inside Khloé Kardashian's pantry in new home
Prince Harry’s royal status was apparently of no help to his popularity at his recent public outing in the US
Drew Barrymore was at her candid best in a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show
YouTube star Jake Paul has officially split with his girlfriend, Instagram model Julia Rose