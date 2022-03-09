Amrita Rao opens up on her secret marriage: says it could have hampered her career

Amrita Rao opens up on her secret marriage: says marriage ‘could hamper my career’

Amrita Rao has revealed that she actually married husband RJ Anmol in a secret ceremony due to the fear that it might affect her career.

In the latest episode of the couple’s YouTube show Couple of Things, Amrita and Anmol disclosed that they got secretly married in 2014, however, announced it in 2016.

The couple explained in the video that even though Anmol proposed to her a few times, Amrita would turn him down every time.

The Jolly LLB actor shared, "I said if we get married now, this news could hamper my career because of the industry we work in."

The Bollywood diva went on saying, “Today, there is social media to put your thoughts across but it wasn’t so common back then. It was very easy for people to spread rumours that she is married now, there won’t be any fan following now, all those kinds of things.”

“So, thinking that, I didn’t want to take the step of getting married,” the actor added.

Anmol then suggested that they would marry in secrecy and the idea appealed to Amrita and they tied the knot with only close family members on May 15, 2014.