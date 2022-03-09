Over a million people react as Jennifer Aniston asks fans to support Ukrainian female soldiers

Jennifer Aniston shared a special message to women in Ukraine on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Taking to Instagram,the actress asked her fans to make donations to support the women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries.
The "Friends" star shared multiple pictures of female Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who have taken up arms to fight Russian invasion of their country.
"Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists," she wrote.
The actress added, "To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you.
More than one million people reacted to her appeal on Instagram within a couple of hours.
Queen Elizabeth on Monday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Windsor Castle
Prince Harry on Saturday was spotted in a cowboy hate at a Texas rodeo show
The Queen's first ever meeting with Meghan Markle was dubbed "extraordinary" as the monarch was very impressed by her
Kanye West seems to be eyeing Kim Kardashian’s ex -best friend Larsa Pippen
Prince Andrew is said to shell out a whopping £12million in the settlement with Virginia Giuffre
Prince Harry in an interview revealed his plan about having children: “Two, maximum!”