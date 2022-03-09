Over a million people react as Jennifer Aniston asks fans to support Ukrainian female soldiers

Jennifer Aniston shared a special message to women in Ukraine on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Taking to Instagram,the actress asked her fans to make donations to support the women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries.

The "Friends" star shared multiple pictures of female Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who have taken up arms to fight Russian invasion of their country.

"Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists," she wrote.

The actress added, "To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you.

More than one million people reacted to her appeal on Instagram within a couple of hours.