Wednesday March 09, 2022
Over a million people react as Jennifer Aniston asks fans to support Ukrainian female soldiers

The "Friends" actress dedicated Instagram post to women

By Web Desk
March 09, 2022
Jennifer Aniston  shared a special message to women in Ukraine on the occasion of  International Women's Day.

Taking to Instagram,the actress asked her fans to make donations to support the women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries.

The "Friends" star shared multiple pictures of female Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who have taken up arms to fight Russian invasion of their country.

"Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists," she wrote.

The actress added, "To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you.

More than one million people reacted to her appeal on Instagram within a couple of hours.