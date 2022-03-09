Dua Lipa stuns in picture with Henry Cavill

British singer Dua Lipa is excited after an image from her film "Argylle" revealed a first look at her and Henry Cavill.

Dua Lipa and the Superman actor star in Apple TV+ new spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn.

They are joined by co-stars John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston and others.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, which follows an amnesiac spy who has been tricked into believing he's a best-selling novelist.

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share the first look image with Henry Cavill.



