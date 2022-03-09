 
Wednesday March 09, 2022
Dua Lipa stuns in picture with Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill plays the lead role in the spy thriller

By Web Desk
March 09, 2022
British singer Dua Lipa is excited after  an image from her film "Argylle" revealed a first look at her and Henry Cavill.

Dua Lipa and the Superman actor star in Apple TV+ new spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn.

They are joined by co-stars  John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston and others.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, which follows an amnesiac spy who has been tricked into believing he's a best-selling novelist.

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share the first look image with Henry Cavill.

