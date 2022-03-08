Queen honoured by Prince William, Kate Middleton with special Women's Day message

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured the Queen and remembered her "extraordinary" reign in honour of International Women’s Day, .

Taking to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared touching family snaps where they honoured the “inspirational” monarch.

In a loving message they wrote: "In this very special Platinum Jubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022.

"Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, the Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people."

Furthermore, fans jumped in to shower their love on the monarch.

One commented: "She is such a remarkable woman and I’m happy to be seeing her reign with my own eyes."

Another said: "She looks so beautiful, what an amazing tribute."

