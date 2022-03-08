Kate tops other royal women for having 'shampoo ad' like locks





Kate Middleton has been dubbed as "the star of a shampoo ad" after receiving praise for her luscious locks.

Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express and noted that Kate rarely touches her hair in comparison to other royal women who prefer to keep their hair up in a bid to keep it tamed.

She said: "Kate’s hair seems to be remarkably well-behaved with few if any photos of it doing anything much more than a little temporary rippling in even high winds.

"While other royals who prefer to wear their hair long tend to bow to the inevitable, like Princess Anne whose hair is rarely seen falling free in public and always swept up in a French pleat.

"Or Meghan, who opted for a loose bun with flying tendrils when the weather threatened to wreak havoc with her beautiful longer styles during royal visits, and even Sophie, who tends to limit the length of her hair to something more manageable and tie it back for many of her outdoor appearances.

"Kate resolutely looks as though she is the star of a shampoo ad though, even in inclement weather, and without any obvious appearance of heavy-duty products or sprays."