Piers Morgan continues to call Meghan Markle 'liar' year after Oprah interview

British TV presenter Piers Morgan had stormed off the Good Morning Britain set a year ago because he refused to believe Meghan Markle’s explosive allegations on the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey spoke about her troubling time in the Firm and the television personality was having none of it.

He accused the former actress of lying and became so riled up that he ended up leaving the popular talk show.

Taking to Twitter on the incident, a year later, Piers insists that he still does not believe Meghan: "It's a year today since I declared that I didn't believe a word Meghan Markle said in her royal-trashing Oprah whine-athon. I still don't."

In turn, his post was met with lukewarm response amid the atrocities that is taking place in Ukraine, which critics reminded him of.

One follower replied sarcastically: "Good to see you've got your priorities right in the current political climate."

While another said: "Piers, your fixation with Megan Markle is just turning weird. There are more important things in the world to worry about."

Meanwhile, other’s sided with Piers as one user wrote: "Don't believe her either not since the engagement interview saying she didn't know who Harry was. Who in the world doesn't know who Harry is? That was her first LIE."