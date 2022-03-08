 
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Oscars 2022: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith & more gathered at nominees luncheon

The 94th Oscar Awards will air on Sunday, March 27

By Web Desk
March 08, 2022
The Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon held on Monday in Los Angeles and all the stars, nominated for this year, gathered together at the glamorous event.

With a live in-person event, held after COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars luncheon celebrated the achievements of this year’s nominees for the 94th Academy awards, set to take place on March 27.

Actors including Best Actress nominated starlets – Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain flaunted their best of style.

Best Actor nominees Will Smith and Denzel Washington also greeted each other as they made their way to the ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in L. A.

Take a look at the Oscar nominees and their glamorous style statements at the annual luncheon 2022 here.

Kristen Stewart
Penelope Cruz
Ariana DeBose
Jessica Chastain
Benedict Cumberbatch
Aunjuane Ellis
Kodi Simt-McPhee
Steven Spielberg
Bradley Cooper
