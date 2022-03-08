Oscars 2022: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith & more gathered at nominees luncheon

The Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon held on Monday in Los Angeles and all the stars, nominated for this year, gathered together at the glamorous event.

With a live in-person event, held after COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars luncheon celebrated the achievements of this year’s nominees for the 94th Academy awards, set to take place on March 27.

Actors including Best Actress nominated starlets – Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain flaunted their best of style.

Best Actor nominees Will Smith and Denzel Washington also greeted each other as they made their way to the ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in L. A.

Take a look at the Oscar nominees and their glamorous style statements at the annual luncheon 2022 here.

Kristen Stewart Penelope Cruz Ariana DeBose Jessica Chastain

Benedict Cumberbatch Aunjuane Ellis Kodi Simt-McPhee

Steven Spielberg Bradley Cooper



