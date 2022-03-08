Travis Barker’s sweet reaction to Penelope Disick’s drawing wins hearts on internet

Travis Barker is stunned to see his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick’s futuristic art skills.

On March 06, the musician, 46, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a hand-drawn portrait by Kourtney’s nine-year-old daughter. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "I love this Penelope," with a smiley face icon.

The Blink-182 drummer’s reaction received praise among fans as he made it clear that the adorable gift from young Penelope meant a lot to him.

Not only Barker shared the drawing with his fans and followers, but also turned it as his profile picture on Instagram and Twitter.

Penelope and Barker’s bond has grew stronger in the months since Kourtney first began dating the singer in January 2021. He even got Penelope her own set of drums for her ninth birthday.

The couple often shares glimpses of spending quality time together including taking family trips, filming TikToks and much more.

Penelope and her brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, have also gotten to know Travis' kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom the singer shares with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Barker and the Poosh founder’s whirlwind romance is also set to be featured on the latter’s upcoming TV series with her famous family The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on April 14 on Hulu.