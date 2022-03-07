Prince Harry’s ‘second dad’ returns home after cancer battle

Prince Harry's mentor Mark Dyer returned home after an extended hospital stay owing to his cancer battle

Prince Harry was greeted with good news this weekend as his mentor and ‘second dad’ Mark Dyer returned home following an extended hospital stay owing to his cancer battle.

According to Hello magazine, Dyer, a former Welsh Guards officer, returned home just in time to celebrate his 55th birthday among family and friends following a cancer battle in the hospital.

News about Dyer’s return home was shared by his family friend Natalie Pinkham, who took to Instagram to write, “GOOD NEWS ALERT! After 14 hours of Cancer surgery and 6 weeks in hospital (with strictly no visitors) our great mate Marko Dyer was allowed home yesterday.”





“… In time to celebrate his birthday with his gorgeous wife Amanda, 2 kids and us today… PURE JOY! #fuckcancer #goodnews," Natalie added alongside photos from the gathering.

Dyer has been a close friend of Prince Harry’s, and was a close mentor and companion to him during his gap year.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is also godfather to Dyer’s son Jasper, and Dyer also attended his 2019 wedding to Meghan Markle as an usher.