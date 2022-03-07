'Eilish': Billie Eilish urges fans to try her signature fragrance

Billie Eilish is urging fans to buy 'Eilish’- her trademark fragrance, in her latest post.

Earlier, the Grammy-award winning artist launched her first perfume, 'Eilish', under her brand Billie Eilish Fragrances.





In an Instagram post the Happier Than Ever singer writes "This is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD."

Eilish contains notes of sugared petals, accented by juicy mandarin and red berries with a cozy amber gourmand undertones with soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla.

"Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life," she added.

Following her previous post, she has shared another post detailing the accessibility of the perfume.

She captioned it, “Starting today, Billie’s fragrance “Eilish” is available to shop in @ultabeauty stores across the US, including new bottle sizes. @eilishfragrance.”

To note, the gold chrome bottle itself is in parts inspired by Eilish’s favourite part of the human body, like the collarbone chest, and neck.