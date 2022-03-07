What Meghan Markle remarked for Kate Middleton after first meeting?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were dating.



Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

They tied the knot in May 2018.

Following their engagement, the royal couple had opened up about Meghan’s first meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Firm.

The Duke of Sussex had said, “It was exciting I mean I’ve — you know I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn’t tell anybody at all.

"And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in a couple of — well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely…"

Over this, the former Suits star interrupted with a one-word answer, saying "Wonderful."