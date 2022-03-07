Chris Hemsworth approves of Gal Gadot's remarks about Jamie Dornan

"Wonder Woman" actress was all praises for Jamie Dornan for his work in "Belfast"which she said forced her to work with him.
She said "The Fifty Shades of Grey" star's acting was so great she had to find a project for the both of them.
According to Jamie Dornan, whose performance in 'Belfast' is generating Oscar buzz, has boarded the cast of the international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'.
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star joins previously announced ensemble member Gal Gadot in the film.
Jamie Dornan thanked the "Red Notice" actress in the comments section of her Instagram writing, "Aw thanks Gal Gadot What lovely words about our film. See you very soon."
"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth was also among almost half a million people who liked Gal Gadot's Instagram post praising Jamie Dornan.
