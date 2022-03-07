Sebastian Stan reveals his recipe for success in movies

Sebastian Stan is probably best known for his Marvel association

But he’s also been amassing an impressive list of co-stars and directors over the past 20 years. Part of that has to do with the fact that Stan has never cared about the size of the role, reports The Associated Press.

He’s always readily taken smaller parts for the opportunity to work with people like Jonathan Demme (Rachel Getting Married and Ricki and the Flash), Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) and Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky).

“I would much rather be a part of a project that asks questions, that people will talk about or that’s good and have one scene instead of being in every frame in something that doesn’t seem to resonate,” Stan said.

He’s played sons to Meryl Streep (Ricki and the Flash) and Sigourney Weaver (Political Animals), infamous boyfriends to Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and Lily James (Pam & Tommy), and support to Nicole Kidman’s detective (Destroyer) as well as Jessica Chastain’s super spy (The 355) and astronaut (The Martian).

The way Stan tells it, one morning he woke up and realized he’s just better in roles opposite “very strong women.” - AP