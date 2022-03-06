Prince William keeping Prince George 'close' as he 'coaches' him to be king





Prince William is thought to keep his eldest son Prince George close to him as he is preparing him for his future role as king.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Cambridge’s relationship appears to be like “proper pals” rather than a typical father, son dynamic as Prince William wants to initiate his son steadily into the role.

Speaking to Express, she said: "There’s something that is so familiar in many father/son relationships here, and that is the way they gradually evolve from the father as a protective figure with his younger son to those moments when the pair show signs of being proper pals, enjoying sharing moments as friends as well as the parent and child relationship.

"William has always seemed keen to keep his eldest son close to his side and to initiate him steadily into his future role of King by sharing his own experiences, to provide some empathetic coaching.

"In a unique position to understand the challenges and pressures, William has been very strongly bonded to George in terms of tactile behaviour as well as acting as a role model.

"William is a man who not only clearly understands the problems of previous generations but the ways in which they can be avoided.

"Introducing his son to his beloved sports like football and rugby, William also sounded very focused on the beneficial effects on things like mental health.

"At the Six Nations rugby this year there are so many more signals of a friendship vibe as well as a father/son relationship, with William and George sharing moments and conversations more as equals.

"It’s as though they’re enjoying each other’s company in a much more even way here, although the way William’s mouth muscles and facial features pucker in a suppressed smile define him as still every inch the proud dad too."