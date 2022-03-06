Charli XCX reacts to Cardi B misspell her name: ‘it's iconic’

Charli XCX is not taking Cardi B’s mistake to her heart as she recently admitted being ‘happy’ with her the Up rapper’s online error.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 4, the 29-year-old singer reflected on Cardi B coming up with a hilarious stage name for her as she tagged her as ‘Charli STD’.

“It was one of those scenarios where we never actually met when we made the song. We shot the music video separately and we were sending verses and whatever,” she started revisiting performing Girls back in 2018 with the Hustlers star, Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora.

"She tweets the song and I'm like, 'Oh my god! Cardi B tweeted my name! This is huge!' Then, I like, checked the tag, and instead of 'Charli XCX' it's 'Charli STD’” she told Fallon while adding, "I think Cardi tagged it not once but twice."

However, the Boom Clap singer didn’t mind her name getting misspelled as she expressed, “I was like, ‘If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it's gotta be Cardi because it's iconic’.”

“I'm almost happy it happened. You know, she can call me Charli STD whenever she wants,” she added.



