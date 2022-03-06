Halsey shares a heart-wrenching note on death of her dog Jagger

US singer Halsey has lost her pet dog five-year-old Jagger to a progressive condition called Myelomalacia, saying ‘This has been the worst week of my life.’



Taking to Instagram, the Without Me singer shared throwback photos of their dog with a lengthy note to mourn the death of Jagger.

She said, “This has been the worst week of my life. Before I had a dog of my own, I would hear people mourn their pets and think “it’s just a dog…” well I couldn’t have been more wrong. I got Jagger when he was just a few weeks old. I sometimes thought about him passing. How would it feel?”

“Jagger was 5 years old and yesterday we lost him to a progressive condition called Myelomalacia. It is sudden and uncommon and unfair with a catastrophic prognosis. Within 3 days my beautiful baby boy went from chasing imaginary birds around the yard and laying in my lap turning his ears up at the sounds of Sesame Street, to having paralysis spread through his body by the hour. It was sudden and shocking and I still haven’t even really processed it.

“I don’t know why I’m sharing all this besides to just say love your pets every single second because anything can change in a moment. My very first love, who taught me how to be a mommy. My sweet, sarcastic, so very human boy. Every single person who had the privilege of meeting jagger will never forget him. He was that special.”



