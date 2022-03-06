 
Saturday March 05, 2022
Entertainment

Britney Spears reminds fans the tragic death of Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy is said to have bought her Hollywood Hills home from Britney Spears

By Web Desk
March 06, 2022
Britney Spears post suggests she believes something untoward happened to the Brittany Murphy as she's revealing her curiosity into the story.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Britney shared the October PEOPLE cover story re-examining 32-year-old actress Murphy's tragic death 12 years later.

'I saw this online today …. is anybody else curious ???' Britney wrote. 'She died at 32 … HMMMMMMMMMMM… JUST SAYING !!!! Psss I know it was a while ago but come on …they are STILL INVESTIGATING !!!!'

Interestingly, Murphy is said to have bought her Hollywood Hills home from Spears when the pop star was still dating Justin Timberlake.

The actress was found unresponsive at the residence, with a coroner ultimately determining that she had died of drug intoxication and untreated pneumonia.