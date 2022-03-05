Pete Davidson’s best buddy Ricky Velez reacts to Kanye West’s song ‘Eazy’

Kanye West’s hate song, Eazy, for Pete Davidson, has received massive backlash from comedian’s fans and fellow stars.

The latest music video, which shows Kanye kidnapping the Saturday Night Live star and burying him alive, was released immediately after West’s former wife Kim Kardashian was officially declared legally single.

Reacting to West’s music video, Davidson's best friend and stand-up comedy star Ricky Velez has also slammed the Donda star.

Taking to his social media, Velez shared his reaction and called Kanye’s actions ‘thuggish attacks’ on Davidson.

Expressing his thoughts, the King of Staten Island star shared his message in an Instagram Story. He captioned the post: "Pete Davidson is my brother. None of this is funny to me nor entertaining."

He then accused Kanye of internet thugging and added, “A 44 year old man internet thugging is just sad.”

Davidson’s friends shared their thoughts on the video. Speaking to media outlet, one said, "This is, for real, really scary."

Another added, "Pete doesn't have a social profile, so most of the time he doesn't even know what people are saying or doing."