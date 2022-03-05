Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to be ‘child-free’ on royal tours

Experts feel Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘for sure’ looking forward to more ‘child-free’ royal tours and trips in the future.



This claim has been made by royal expert Jennie Bond and according to Express she claimed, “I’m sure there’s a part of them that’s looking forward to some child-free time away, like any working parents.”

Especially since “Royal tours are definitely not holidays but I’m sure there’ll be a few moments to hold hands under the stars on the beach.”

Even if the Duchess may be looking forward to this experience, there is no doubt that mum-guilt is sure to follow, especially since she’s been so vocal about it in the past. Back in a separate interview, Kate recalled a moment where her mum guilt was at its peak and it happened during a school run.

She explained at the time, “Even this morning, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning’.”

“It’s a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the direction of having to juggle work life and family life.”

“The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.”