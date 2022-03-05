Shahid Kapoor posts heart-warming pic with son Zain from Sanah Kapur’s wedding

Shahid Kapoor recently treated fans with adorable clicks from his half-sister Sanah Kapur wedding to Mayank Pahwa .

The Kabir Singh actor has recently sent the internet into meltdown after dropping a rare picture with his son Zain and fans cannot stop gushing over the adorable snap.

The picture features the Shandaar actor twining with his three-year-old son boy at the ceremony.

Sharing the picture on Saturday, the Jab We Met actor wrote in the caption, “You have my heart and you know it. .” The father-son duo can be seen twinning in black sherwani at the wedding.

Fans and fellow stars flooded the post’s comments section with love. Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter also wrote in the comments, “My ghaplu.”

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput also shared a beautiful picture with the Haider actor from the wedding.

On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. He also has an Ali Abbas Zafar film in his kitty, which is the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.