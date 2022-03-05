‘House of Gucci’s Lady Gaga set to host Rising Star segment at 2022 BAFTA

Iconic star Lady Gaga is all set to host the Rising Star segment at the star-studded ceremony of BAFTA Film Awards, scheduled to go on floors on March 13.

The diva, who is also nominated in Best Actress category for her performance in House of Gucci, will be taking the opportunity to ‘highlight the importance of supporting the next generation of talent’ at the show.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, said in a press release, ‘We’re thrilled to be able to create such a memorable moment that celebrates the exciting new talent within our industry. The EE Rising Star Award is a huge moment in someone’s early career, and our multiple new talent initiatives are a key part of BAFTA’s year-round work."

"We’re delighted that Lady Gaga has agreed to be part of the ceremony, and pleased that Bukky will finally get to enjoy her moment on the Royal Albert Hall stage,” she added.

A Star Is Born actress will introduce last year’s Rising Star winner, Bukky Bakray, who will announce the winner for this year.

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch and West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose are among the contenders to be named the next star of the future.

A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds, The King’s Man actor Harris Dickinson and Kodi Smit-McPhee of The Power Of The Dog are also nominated for the award.

The BAFTA awards are set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall, London on March 13.