Shah Rukh Khan praises ‘Love Hostel’ team for movie’s success

Shah Rukh Khan has sent love to the team of the romantic thriller Love Hostel.

With Vikrant Messy and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles; the film is a production venture of the Raees actor.

Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old king of romance shared the poster of the movie, with reviews from some big publications.

The King of Bollywood captioned the post to read, “Extremely happy to see Love Hostel receiving so much love.”

“Well done Shanker Raman, Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey & Sanya Malhotra. You guys deserve all the cheers,” the actor added as he tagged the director of the movie along with the cast.

Based on the subject of honour killing, the film focuses on the life of a young couple played by Vikrant, 34, and Sanya, 30, whom are on a run for their lives and are being followed by a ruthless mercenary, played by Bobby Deol.