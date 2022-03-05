HBO issues statement over allegations of toxicity for Euphoria

HBO has finally spoken out in defence of Euphoria amid its onslaught of allegations regarding workplace toxicity.

This response has come shortly after the HBO series was accused of violating SAG-AFTRA stipulations while actors were filming its second season.



The entire production has been deemed violative and toxic but HBO’s statement showcases a different viewpoint.

According to its creators and “the well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority” and they assured season 2 was produced in “full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.”

Before concluding they added, “It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”