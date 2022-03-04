'Kate Middleton is more relaxed without Prince William around'

File Footage





Kate Middleton is said to enjoy her time away from her husband Prince William which was made apparent in her recent solo trip to Denmark.

The Duchess of Cambridge travelled without her husband to Copenhagen for a two-day visit in which one of the highlights of the trip was when she slid down a large slide when visiting the Lego Foundation PlayLab.

Noting her enjoyment royal expert Robert Jobson said that Kate "really came out of herself" during the trip.

He said on The Royal Beast: "Kate seemed more relaxed without William, who can be a bit fussy when he's on royal jobs.

"The fact that she went down that slide, I'm not sure she necessarily would have done that if he was there. She was on good form, all smiles, very confident. Probably more confident than when she's alongside William.

"She spoke very well. I thought she really came out of herself when she was there... She didn't have to refer to William.

"When you see them together, she's always double-checking whether it is the right thing to do, even now."