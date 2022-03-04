Australian great Shane Warne passes away at 52

Australian great Shane Warren. — Twitter/File

Australian legend Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52.

According to initial reports, the former Australian cricketer died of a suspected heart attack.

The legendary spinner, who was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, played 145 Test matches for the Australian team, while he had taken 708 wickets in the longest format of the game during his 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

According to Fox News, Warne's management confirmed he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne was credited for bowling the "bowl of the century" when he dismissed England batsman Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes.

The ball that was pitched outside leg stump spun immensely to hit Mike Gatting's off stump.

Following the shocking announcement, reactions started pouring in from fellow cricketers and other cricket lovers to pay tribute to the spinning legend.

Pakistan's skipper for all-formats Babar Azam expressed his grievance on social media.

"Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg-spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne," he wrote.

Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi said that the game of cricket has lost what he considers a "university of leg-spin bowling" today.

" I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him," he wrote.

Pakistan's experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter handle to express his grievance on the shocking news.

"Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away...," he wrote.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared his picture with Warne, he wrote: "What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer."

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Warne the greatest spinner, saying he "cannot believe it."

"One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more," he wrote.



