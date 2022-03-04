Selena Gomes and Zen Matoshi are dating? Here's what we know

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi 's appearance at Dua Lipa's concert in New York City on Tuesday is creating a massive buzz around their relationship.

Soon after their outing, social media has been flooded with netizens’ speculations around the couple’s potential romance.

However, multiple outlets have stepped in to explain their relationship as People reported, “Selena and Zen just met through a mutual acquaintance. They're not dating."

Giving an insight to the pair’s bond, E! News shared that Matoshi “works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena."

The singer hit Madison Square Garden this week with her WonderMind co-founder Daniella Perison who took to Instagram to post a picture from the backstage. “We’re ‘Levitating’ @selenagomez @zenmatoshi,” Pireson wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, Gomez has landed a multiple nominations in Latin American Music Awards including for favorite female artist, favorite pop artist and favorite pop album for her 2021 album Revelación.

The show is slated to take place on April 21 in Las Vegas