Princess Diana confrontation with Camilla, Prince Charles dubbed 'bravest moment'

Princess Diana confronted Camilla over her involvement with Prince Charles which was dubbed to be the late princess's most "bravest moment".

The encounter took place at Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot’s birthday in 1989.

According to Daily Mirror, Diana had decided to attend the "ghastly" event even when nobody expected her to show up.

She said: "He [Charles] needled me the whole way down to Ham Common, trying to bait me.

"'Why are you coming tonight?' Needle, needle, needle the whole way down. I didn’t bite, but I was very, very on edge."

"I walk into the house and stick my hand out to Camilla for the first time and think ‘phew got over that,'" Diana said.

"This was my big step," she added.

Once at the party, Diana was "disturbed" to find out that Camilla and Charles were missing and went to search for the pair at the house.

"I know what I’m going to confront myself with," she admitted.

"They tried to stop me from going downstairs. ‘Diana, don’t go down there’."

But Diana replied: "I’m just going to find my husband."

She said she found a "happy little threesome going on" with Charles, Camilla and another man having a chat.

"I thought, all right, this is your moment, so I went and sat down and joined in the conversation as though we were all best friends," Diana continued.

"And I said, ‘Camilla, I’d love to have a word with you, if possible.’ And she got really uncomfortable, put her head down and she said, ‘Oh yes, alright.’

"And I said to the two men, ‘Okay, boys I’m just going to have a quick word with Camilla, and I’ll be up in a minute’.

"They shot upstairs like chickens with no heads and I could feel, upstairs, all hell breaking loose. ‘What is she going to do?’

"So, I said, ‘Camilla, would you like to sit down?’ So, we sat down and I was terrified of her. And I said, ‘Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what’s going on’.

"She said ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’

"I said ‘I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.’

"And she said to me, very interestingly, she said to me, ‘You’ve got everything you’ve ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you, you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?’

"I want my husband," Diana said she replied, before adding: "Don’t treat me like an idiot."

On the way back, Diana said Charles was over her "like a bad rash."

"I cried like I have never cried before," she said, adding it was seven years of pent-up anger coming up.