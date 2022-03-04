Dia Mirza’s adorable moment with baby Avyaan sends internet into meltdown

Dia Mirza often shares adorable photos and videos of her baby Avyaan Azaad, she welcomed with husband Vaibhav Rekhi in May last year.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress, who is enjoying every moment of her motherhood phase, has dropped a heartwarming picture of her little munchkin and fans cannot stop gushing over his cuteness.

In the shared picture, little Avyaan is seen peacefully sleeping in his carrier while resting his head on Dia. Sharing the perfect frame, she simple wrote ‘Imagine’ in the caption, followed by a globe and heart emoticon.

She also tagged her husband Vaibhav in the post. Soon after she shred the picture, Dia’s friends from the industry took to the comments section and expressed their love for the little one.

Actress Bipasha Basu wrote, “Shona baby. Mishti Ma” and added red hearts. Karisma Kapoor also dropped a set of red heart emoticons while, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Love”.

Dia and Viabhav welcomed baby Avyaan in May last year.