Justin Timberlake's wish for wife on birthday will make your day!

Justin Timberlake celebrated wife Jessica Biel as she turns 40.

Taking to his Instagram profile, the Friend with Benefits actor shared a vibrant photo of himself and Biel looking quite colourful.

Timberlake is seen in a floral printed shirt with red glasses and a hat while Biel rocks a black top with pink glasses and striking light blue hair.

Timberlake captioned the photo, “MOOD: 40 AF” with a cake and a heart emoji.

Sharing the same picture on story, the 41-year-old singer-actor wrote, "Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my (expletive) at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good."

"I love you and I celebrate you every day," he added.

The birthday girl also shared some photos with her husband and kids, a picture of her birthday cake and card and a banner saying ‘Happy birthday Mommy Mom.’

The 40-year-old actor wrote, “Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo.”

“Now celebrating 40 with (cake emoticon) and (balloon emoticon) with my other two favourite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all,” she concluded.



