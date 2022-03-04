Mila Kunis is 'proud to be a Ukranian,' donates $3M with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are trying to help Ukraine

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are pledging support for Ukraine.

The couple have pledged to donate $3 million to families of the war-torn areas in a video statement on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram, Ashton posted a clip with his Ukranian wife Mila, confessing he is 'proud' of marrying her.

Mila began, saying that she has "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," Kutcher replied.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," the No Strings Attached star added.

"Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million," Kunis also said in the video.

In the caption, Mila and Ashton attached a link for fans to help them raise the amount through GoFundMe.

"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety."

"Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most," the caption continued.

"Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Standing with Ukraine means supporting Ukrainians."

For her GoFundMe campaign, Mila wrote: "Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need."