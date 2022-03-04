Melinda Gates admits Bill Gates friendship with Jeffrey Epstein caused split

Melinda Gates admits Bill Gates friendship with Jeffrey Epstein caused divorce

Melinda Gates, estranged wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is opening up about her divorce from the tech giant.

Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Melinda admitted that infidelity and Bill's ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein played contributing factors in their divorce.

"As I said it's not one thing, it was many things. But I did not like that he'd had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no," said Melinda while talking about her split from Bill.

"I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time," she shared. "Yes, because I wanted to see who this man was. And I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. So you know, my heart breaks for these young women because that's how I felt, and here I'm an older woman. My god, I feel terrible for those young women. It's awful," confessed Melinda.

She went on to add how Bill cheated on her at one point back in 2000. However, there "came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," she admitted.

Melinda and Bill Gates were married for 27 years.