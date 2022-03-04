Billie Eilish addresses ‘terror filled’ teenage years: ‘Wanted to leave home'

Award-winning songwriter Billie Eilish voices the fear she began having after she reached international recognition

The singer got candid about her emotional woes in a candid heart-to-heart with V Magazine.

She began by telling the outlet just how scared she got when a stampede of people started recognizing her in public.



While recalling the emotions of that moment Eilish added, “It was a nightmare and it scared the living hell out of me, because I was just turned into this prop I've never been so scared."

She even added, "It was like, a huge stampede. In those three months, I'd gotten bigger, but I didn't know it until I was in that situation."

Because of the emotions, "From that day on, I didn't go anywhere. I didn't do anything. I was so flipped out by what had happened and how powerless I felt."

The main reason was that, while "I was the level of fame that needs security, but also the level of fame where you don't really have the resources ."

Before concluding Eilish said, "I haven't thought like, 'What am I gonna do when I grow up?' since I was, I think, 15. Because I was doing the thing that I'm gonna be doing forever."