Massive fire blaze across the UK sets of ‘Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders’

An insatiable fire has overtaken much of the sets for both, Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders within the UK.

News of the incident has been reported and its damage has been confirmed by the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service at Dalton Mills.



Their website also released a statement warning citizens and locals from going along such routes where the fires spread and it read, “We currently have fire engines & specialist units in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills, Keighley.”

The statement at the time also went on to say, “There is a lot of smoke in the area & residents are advised to keep doors/windows closed. Please avoid travelling through the area.”

“We have 20+ appliances in attendance at a fire in Dalton Mill in Keighley. 100% of building involved in fire.”

As of that moment, “Hose reel jets & aerial ladder platform in use. Appliances from neighbouring brigades are also in attendance. Partner agencies in attendance – Police, Ambulance, Yorkshire Water and Environment Agency.”

Screen Yorkshire executive Richard Knight also addressed the fire after the situation had been snuffed and dubbed it “a sad loss to the Yorkshire film-making landscape.”

“It’s one of those amazing locations that is like a destination in its own right,” Knight even admitted to the BBC. “It’s got the kind of provenance and scale that could attract filmmakers from far and wide.”

Photos showcasing the extent of the damage were later shared by a local television cameraman Malik Walton, working for PM Breaking News.



