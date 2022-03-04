Duchess Camilla criticised for making donation to newspaper's refugees appeal

Duchess Camilla has been criticized for her donation to Daily Mail's appeal to help victims of war in Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the royal made a "substantial" donation to the newspaper's refugee appeal.

The news about the royal donation was given under the headline that read, "Camilla's Anguished Tears for Ukraine".

According to the report, the wife of Prince Charles was teary-eyed after meeting Ukrainians in London.

The Duchess of Cornwall accompanied her husband, Prince of Wales, to Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, where the couple consoled the war-stricken people.

Peter Hunt, former BBC royal correspondent, while commenting on the Daily Mail report, said, "The Queen has made a generous donation for Ukraine; Camilla has given to the Mail appeal."

He added, "As I wrote last month...Camilla has been canny. She's kept the media close and the Daily Mail even closer."