Katie Price leaves fans 'disappointed' with latest IG post

Katie Price appears to have broken her promise that she would never wear real fur again following her latest footwear purchase which is made of fox and mink.

.

The former glamour model, 43, took to her Instagram and shared a video of her new bright fluffy sliders amid her romantic getaway with fiancé Carl Woods in Thailand.

Alongside the video, Katie penned: "Obsessed have them in all colours. Thankyou @icequeendesign your footwear is amazing."

Katie also attached a link to the brand's website which quickly revealed that the slipper-style shoes, worth a whopping $193.99are made of 'both fox and mink fur'.

The TV star's recent purchase would most likely disappoint her followers. after she promised she was done with wearing fur last year.

For the unversed, earlier Katie faced immense backlash after she sported a hooded jacket which was lined with fox fur.

A number of disgruntled fans hit out at the TV star for 'claiming to be an animal lover', as welcomed a number of dogs, cats, lizards, guinea pigs, and horses as family pets over the years.

Following the backlash, Katie issued a groveling apology video.

"I want to say a massive apology to everyone. Over the years I have accumulated a number of fur clothing which now I DO NOT WEAR.

"I have done my research and I have seen the cruelty that goes into making these items. I have been so ignorant of the matter, but now I see that this is wrong," she insisted.