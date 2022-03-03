Meghan Markle hailed for venturing into ‘uncharted territories’ after Megxit

Meghan Markle lauded for going deeper into ‘uncharted territories’ ever since she exited from royal life.

American lawyer Professor Anita Hill made this claim in his new piece and according to Express UK it reads, “After the press conference ended, I sat up straighter and felt grateful to have witnessed another glass ceiling that was shattered in my lifetime.”

Speaking of the “history where Black women of stature and credential entered arenas once thought to be inaccessible.”

“I was recently able to connect with one of these women - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex - and while her role over the past few years hasn’t been that of a federal judge or elected official, I couldn’t help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman.”