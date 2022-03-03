Jason Momoa parties with ‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson: See

Jason Momoa was spotted alongside Channing Tatum at Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' premiere after party

Jason Momoa not only supported his step daughter Zoe Kravitz at The Batman premiere on Tuesday but also partied the night with her co-star Robert Pattinson and boyfriend Channing Tatum.

Momoa and Tatum were spotted at Robert Pattinson’s top-secret party which followed his movie The Batman’s worldwide premiere in New York City.

Momoa and Tatum showed up to the party, held at Pete Davidson’s Pebble Bar, after specially flying over to NYC to attend the premiere of The Batman which stars Zoe Kravitz, Tatum’s girlfriend, as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Kravitz is also stepdaughter to Momoa, who was married to her mother Lisa Bonet for five years before splitting earlier this year.

Photographer Jason Roman took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of snaps from the happening night featuring the stars, with the caption, “What a night indeed."

Momoa then reshared the photos to his own Instagram.