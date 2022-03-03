Uzbek President Mirziyoyev arrives in Pakistan on two-day maiden visit

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day maiden visit.
PM Imran Khan welcomed the Uzbek president upon arrival at the Noor Khan Airbase at Chaklala, Rawalpindi. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the visiting dignitary was given a red-carpet welcome on his arrival.
During his two-day stay in the country, Mirziyoyev would meet the country’s leadership and discuss the bilateral ties as well as connectivity projects.
It is pertinent to mention here that it is Mirziyoyev’s first visit after assuming office in 2016.
Accompanied by a high-level delegation including the cabinet members and businessmen, Shavkat Mirziyoyev is visiting Pakistan from March 3-4.
The smartly turned out static guards saluted the visiting dignitary as the national flags of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were lined up at the airbase as well as the route of his motorcade.
On March 1, the Foreign Office spokesperson had said that President Mirziyoyev’s arrival would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
The spokesperson had said that during the visit, the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains.
A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed between the two countries during the visit, he had added.
“The prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with the president of Uzbekistan that would be followed by delegation-level talks and joint media stakeout. The prime minister will also host a State Banquet in his honour. President Mirziyoyev will have a separate meeting with the president of Pakistan,” the spokesperson had said.
