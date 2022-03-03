Robert Pattinson plays Kanye West music at Pete Davidson's bar during 'Batman' party

Robert Pattinson threw a ‘top secret’ after party at Pete Davidson's Pebble Bar following 'The Batman' premiere

Robert Pattinson threw a ‘top secret’ after party at Pete Davidson's Pebble Bar following the premiere of his latest film The Batman, where he reportedly played Kanye West's music through the night!

According to Page Six, Davidson welcomed Pattinson to his hip new bar to celebrate the release of his new film with a star-studded invite list.

That’s not all, a close source also told the publication that despite Davidson’s apparent beef with Kanye West, his tunes were on repeat through the night.

“I heard a lot of Kanye. Not many people knew about this party, but most of the music being played was Kanye,” a source told Page Six.

According to the insider, Davidson actually hosted the party but was not in attendance because “he was stuck on set filming.”

However, it is believed that Pattinson and Davidson “set the party up there” together.

“Pete was honoured to have the first party at Pebble Bar for The Batman premiere,” said the source.

In attendance were Pattinson’s The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz with her boyfriend Channing Tatum and step-dad Jason Momoa, who were seen hanging out together.

Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Evan Mock were also spotted.