Shahid Kapoor shares adorable pictures from ‘baby sister’ Sanah Kapur’s wedding 

Shahid Kapoor’s step-sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday, March 2.
Sanah, who is the daughter of veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, got married to Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by family and close friends.
Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met actor shared adorable clicks with his ‘baby sister’ and penned down an emotional note. He wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …”
Sanah, who marked her Bollywood debut with 2015 Shaandaar, also shared the first pictures from her wedding on Instagram and used a heart emoticon as a caption for the post.
Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also posted a few pictures of Sanah, Mayank and the family on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank… wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.” Mira also shared her and Shahid’s chic look from the wedding in another post.
Prince Harry turned ‘wounded puppy’ after seemingly receiving scolding by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has come under fire for using his security detail bid as a smokescreen for not having to meet royals
Adele is 'in talks' with new venue for her postponed Las Vegas residency
A royal photographer has shared why he had stopped going on "miserable" trips with Prince Harry after he met his...
Prince Charles’ struggles as the future King revealed
Prince Harry addresses his dangers of possibly walking the same tightrope as his ancestors