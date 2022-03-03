Kareena Kapoor, Kajol share a hug after running into each other outside studio

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol had a mini Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion recently

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a hug with her Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Kajol after running into her recently.

The duo twinned in white shirts and black trousers as they met at a roadside in Mumbai, outside a studio.

“How's your new baby?” The Dilwale actor could be heard asking Kareena in the video after sharing a hug with her.

Kareena responded her with a smile, “Oh god it's already a year. We all had COVID and everything.”

The famous Anjali-Poo sister duo had a little chat before they departed which reminded fans of their super hit collaboration in Karan Johar's directorial.

On the work front, The 41-year-old Good Newwz actor will star alongside Aamir Khan in upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha, which will hit theatres on 14th April 2022.