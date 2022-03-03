Kareena Kapoor, Kajol share a hug after running into each other outside studio

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a hug with her Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Kajol after running into her recently.
The duo twinned in white shirts and black trousers as they met at a roadside in Mumbai, outside a studio.
“How's your new baby?” The Dilwale actor could be heard asking Kareena in the video after sharing a hug with her.
Kareena responded her with a smile, “Oh god it's already a year. We all had COVID and everything.”
The famous Anjali-Poo sister duo had a little chat before they departed which reminded fans of their super hit collaboration in Karan Johar's directorial.
On the work front, The 41-year-old Good Newwz actor will star alongside Aamir Khan in upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha, which will hit theatres on 14th April 2022.
