Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Edward copies James Bond actor Daniel Craig

Prince Edward wore the velvet jacked at an event similar to the one that Daniel Craig sported during the London premier of "No Time To Die".

According to mailplus.co.uk, Edward appeared to be auditioning as the next James Bond when he attended a National Youth Fundraiser.

The report said film producer Barbara Broccli and Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page were also present in at the fundraiser in North London.



Photo: mailplus,co.uk

"No Time To Die" was Craig's last outing as James Bond. Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hardy and several others actors are being considered to succeed Craig as agent 007.

Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth. Her eldest son Prince Charles is first-in-line to the throne while second son, Prince Andrew, is currently out of favor with the royal family due to sexual assault allegations levelled against him.