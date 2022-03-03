NAACP that honoured Harry and Meghan is one of the three organizations Angelina Jolie follows

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) 's Instagram account is among the three accounts Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is following on the Facebook-owned application.



The NAACP,the nation's first and largest grassroots–based civil rights organization, has come under criticism from fans of the British royal family for honoring Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with President's Award at this year's NAACP Image Awards.



The organization said,"The 53rd @NAACPImageAwards President’s Award will go to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognition of distinguished public service."



The royal couple moved to California after stepping down from their royal duties.

Jolie, who is UN special envoy for refugees, follows only three accounts that include "NAACP, "Doctors Without Borders" and the "UN Refugee Agency".

The actress, who is followed by top Hollywood actors, filmmakers and musicians, does not follow them on Instagram.



