Sequel for cult classic ‘Beetlejuice’ in the works at Brad Pitt’s company

Brad Pitt’s Plan B productions is working on developing a sequel to 1988 classic Beetlejuice, Deadline has confirmed.
While details for the project remain under wraps, it has reportedly “long been in the works at Warner Bros”, with the outlet confirming that it is currently in the pre-script stage.
The Tim Burton classic starred Michael Keaton in the titular role as a ghoul who runs into misadventures with a couple who’s recently died, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin. It also starred Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder.
It remains unknown whether any of the original stars will reprise their roles in the sequel.
Beetlejuice became a cult favourite following its release, and managed to gross around $73 million in its opening year.
Pitt’s company is also working on a Netflix project titled Blonde which reportedly stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
