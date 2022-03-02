Kanye West warns Pete Davidson ‘never stand between a man and his kids’ in Donda 2 threat

Kanye West seemingly warns Pete Davidson not to ‘stand between a man and his kids’ in a threatening call out.
The threat was reportedly delivered in a Donda 2 lyric that was shared live during Kanye’s listening party.
In one of the songs according to HollywoodLife, Kanye can be heard rapping "Never take the family picture off the fridge.”
According to fans who attended the live party he also added, “Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”
He also added, “I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit like we don’t get paid enough for this.”
This lyric has gone viral shortly after Kanye, accused Kim Kardashian of putting security between him and his kids.
This public feud is a continuation of Kanye’s ongoing qualms against Kim Kardashian for letting North use TikTok, as well as his attempts to block divorce proceedings.
Dax Shepard once dated Ashley Olsen before settling down with Kristen Bell
Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland from Ukraine
Ukraine’s minister says equipment to use Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has arrived
Hailey Bieber said, “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but...
Katy Perry reveals the real reason she decided to do a Las Vegas Residency over a full-on tour
Kelly Rizzo touches upon her life after losing her husband Bob Saget